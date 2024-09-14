WWE Signs Surprising 2000s Name To Legends Contract

Former WWE manager Armando Alejandro Estrada has signed a Legends Contract with the company, according to PWInsider. A Legends deal offers former stars the opportunity to receive continued income from merchandise sales and other revenue, such as television and video game appearances.

Advertisement

Estrada's career began at WWE's former developmental territory, OVW, in 2004, where he participated in tag team matches and worked as a bodyguard/manager to other stars. He rose to fame while managing the late Umaga from 2006-2007. During that time, he helped Umaga capture the Intercontinental Championship. After being written off the main roster, Estrada debuted as the general manager of WWE's rebooted ECW. He would remain there until he was released from his first contract with WWE in 2008.

In 2010, Estrada was re-signed and placed in a storyline with Tyson Kidd, who was looking for the right manager. Their interaction would be brief. He then would be let go again from WWE in 2012. His last in-ring match was in 2013, but he would return to manage Umaga's nephew, the "Samoan Werewolf" of the newly established Bloodline, Jacob Fatu, in March 2019. Estrada now joins other recent legends Jacqueline and Victoria in signing such a deal.

Advertisement