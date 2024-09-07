WWE Signs Attitude Era Hall Of Famer To Legends Contract

Two-time WWE Women's Champion Jacqueline (Jacqueline Moore) has joined other illustrious WWE stars and Hall of Famers with her recent signing of a Legends contract. This type of contract allows former wrestlers to receive income from merchandise sales and other revenue such as television and video game appearances. Hope Cousin, a close friend of Moore, broke the news of the deal through the Double Take Sports publication this past Friday. Having already made history in 2016, when she became the first African-American woman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, lightning struck twice again on Friday. Moore sits atop a new throne as the first African-American female to have a Legends deal with the company.

Moore's wrestling career began in 1988 for World Class Championship Wrestling. Her ambitions to put women's wrestling on the map took her worldwide, notably to WCW, WWE, and TNA. In the ring, Moore captured not only the Women's Championship, but also became one of three women who held the Cruiserweight Championship, emphasizing intergender wrestling through publicly broadcasted promotions, something seen more often through companies like TNA. Not only did she hit the ground running as a wrestler, but she also made strides as a manager and road agent.

Moore has made sporadic appearances for WWE since her 2016 Hall of Fame induction, including at the 25th anniversary of "WWE Raw" on January 22, 2018. Six days later, she made a surprise appearance in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. Outside the ring, Moore, along with Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash, was featured at this year's SummerSlam in the Legends Suite.

