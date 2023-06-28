Mark Henry On The Idea Of Doing A Retirement Match

The idea of a retirement match isn't something Mark Henry has ruled out entirely, despite not competing in more than five years. However, the WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW employee — where he serves in a variety of roles — would need to feel just right physically and have the perfect opponent in order to lace up the boots one more time.

Appearing on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, "The World's Strongest Man" admits that he's weighed the pros and cons of a retirement match but always asks himself the same question.

"Every time I think about it," Henry said, "I think, 'Who? Who would be the person?'"

With no shortage of top tier adversaries over the course of his legendary career, including The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and many more, Henry would be well within his rights to be overly selective if he were to compete in the ring one more time. With the entirety of that list of names now retired (Austin's Wrestlemania 38 return notwithstanding) Van Vliet suggested an active WWE competitor as a possible final opponent.

"If you think of your biggest feuds," he asked, "would it be Rey [Mysterio]? Would that make sense?"