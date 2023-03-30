Rey Mysterio Dedicates Dominik's WrestleMania Beating To All Dads Dealing With Unruly Kids

After months of prodding and harassment from Dominik Mysterio, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio agreed to face his own son this weekend at WrestleMania 39. Heading into the match, Rey gave an interesting dedication on "The Jason Show."

"The beating that I give my son is dedicated to all those fathers that are putting up with their kids like I am," Mysterio said, laughing.

The match will be a full circle moment from WrestleMania 38, where Rey and Dominik were still a tag team facing The Miz and Logan Paul. WrestleMania 38 was also where The Judgment Day, the faction Dominik eventually betrayed Rey to join, was formed. Any action between Dominik and his father after his heel turn at Clash at the Castle was temporarily put on hold, with Rey being traded to "SmackDown" to avoid confronting his son. Eventually, Dominik made his way to "SmackDown," trying to goad his father into a conflict. Along the way, Dominik was involved in a storyline where he was "arrested" for invading Rey's house, leading to Dominik branding himself a hardened ex-con. On the March 24 "SmackDown," Dominik turned his verbal assaults toward his mother and sister, finally pushing Rey to accept his son's WrestleMania challenge.

"I believe besides Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon, this is the first father and son match happening at WrestleMania," Rey said, "It is pretty exciting. It's emotional. It's a rollercoaster ride for me."

The father and son will finally come to blows this Saturday, April 1 on night one of WrestleMania 39.

