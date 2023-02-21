Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Set To Invade WWE SmackDown

WWE is in the fast lane to WrestleMania 39 with no Rumbles, Chambers, or roadblocks left in the way. Three championship matches have been confirmed while other bouts are still taking shape. Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley has her sights fully set on "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as she noted during the February 20 "WWE Raw" that she is moving on from Beth Phoenix following Elimination Chamber. Ripley participated in a sit-down interview Monday night alongside Dominik Mysterio as "The Nightmare" explained how she is going to take down Flair at the biggest event of the year.

But before they meet on April 1 or 2, Ripley will head to "SmackDown" this Friday to meet Flair face-to-face for the first time in nearly two years. "Mami" won't be alone as Dominik revealed he will tag along to check out Rey Mysterio's match against Karrion Kross. This may be the first of several "SmackDown" appearances from the Judgment Day duo as WWE continues to build Ripley vs. Flair and a potential father vs. son match at WrestleMania.

Rey and Dominik have been at odds for months ever since Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day in September at WWE Clash at the Castle. Though they haven't competed against each other yet, Rey and Dominik have had numerous encounters outside the ring — namely at holiday functions where Dominik and Ripley have attempted to crash the Mysterio family get togethers. Most recently, Dominik and Ripley interrupted Rey's Valentine's Day dinner. Expect more drama this Friday as whatever happens might just land them a fight in Hollywood.