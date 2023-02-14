Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Have Another Holiday Run-In With Rey Mysterio

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote "the child is the father of the man," but Emerson failed to consider that sometimes a child has bad vibes or just sucks to be around in general. Dominik Mysterio and his "Mami" Rhea Ripley have once again ruined a holiday for Dominik's father, former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, this time crashing Rey's Valentine's Day dinner with his wife.

WWE posted a video of the encounter on its official Twitter account. The Judgment Day members arrive at the undisclosed restaurant and proceed to completely walk all over Mysterio's date with his wife, even taking their seats and their waiter and ordering their own meal, while a crowd of fellow diners can only watch helplessly. The disrespectful display was previewed during last night's episode of "Raw," and this is merely the latest holiday that Dominik and Ripley have ruined, having confrontations with Mysterio at both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dominik was arrested following the Christmas incident, with his short stint in prison hardening the second-generation star into a steely ex-convict.

Dominik Mysterio is hell-bent on spoiling Rey Mysterio's moments, going so far as ruining Rey's entrance in the Royal Rumble and even disrespecting his father's own mask during the 30-Man match.

Ripley is currently preparing for a big match coming up this Saturday when she'll team with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor to face the group's former leader Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. Dominik will be likely close by for Balor and Ripley's match at the premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.