Rhea Ripley Prepares For A Valentine's Night With Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley made her return to "WWE Raw" this week to rescue The Judgment Day, and Dominik Mysterio in particular, as he was about to be nailed by a Glam Slam for the second week in a row by Beth Phoenix. However, after protecting her man the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner has only got one thing on her mind, and that is celebrating Valentine's Day, as love is truly in the air.

"Mami's back. My Latino Heat is safe," Ripley tweeted. "Now it's time for a nice Valentine's Day date night away from all of you. See you tonight @DomMysterio35." Of course, away from kayfabe, Ripley is in a real-life relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews, but in her current storyline WWE has alluded to a romantic connection between Ripley and Mysterio, something she continues to play on. Last week on "Raw" Ripley was away, as she has been back home in Australia spending time with family, and that led to Phoenix dropping Mysterio with a Glam Slam as he screamed for his Mami. However, she was on hand to stop that this time.

Ever since Mysterio was added to the group he and Ripley have been presented as a pair, with Mysterio tapping into the old Eddie Guerrero storyline where he claimed he was Dominik's father. At that time he would say, "I'm your Papi," and the two have put a twist on that by nicknaming Ripley his Mami. While The Judgment Day are enjoying themselves right now, "The Eradicator" is gearing up for a major mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber, where she and Finn Balor will compete against Phoenix and Edge, as the rivalry between the two sides rages on.