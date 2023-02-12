Current Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber

With just six days to go before the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the current betting odds on the winners of each announced match have been revealed. As of now, only four matches for the event have been confirmed, with two of them being the titular Elimination Chamber matches. While the women's chamber match will be fought over a shot to wrestle Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, the men of "WWE Raw" will compete in the first-ever United States Championship Elimination Chamber match in history.

Here are the current betting odds for this year's Elimination Chamber event (via BetOnline):

Mixed Tag Team Match Winner:

Edge & Beth Phoenix -400

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250

RAW Women's Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match Winner:

Asuka -1250

Raquel Rodriguez +400

Liv Morgan +900

Nikki Cross +1400

Carmella +2000

Natalya +2500

WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner:

Austin Theory (c) -250

Seth Rollins +250

Montez Ford +475

Bronson Reed +1200

Damian Priest +1200

Johnny Gargano +1600

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner:

Roman Reigns (c) -2000

Sami Zayn +700

As has been the case for most of his reign as champion, Roman Reigns remains the heavy favorite against his opponent, Sami Zayn, at Elimination Chamber. This comes despite a groundswell of support for Zayn in recent months, with his betrayal of Reigns at the end of this year's Royal Rumble event being one of the most widely praised moments in wrestling in years. Austin Theory is also the favorite to retain his title in the Elimination Chamber, though Seth Rollins remains heavily in the conversation at this time.