AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn's Turn At WWE Royal Rumble

Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.

AEW star Matt Hardy has been a big fan of what WWE has been doing with this story arc, including what went down at the Rumble. "It was a great start of the newest chapter," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "It's been a great story. I love what they've done. I dig Roman and the Usos and The Bloodline so much. And Sami was such a good injection into it and he has just played his part to perfection, you know? And he really has become a bigger star as time has gone on doing this, and his reaction to finally flipping the switch and turning on Roman was fantastic."

The fallout from the Rumble continued on the February 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown" when Zayn ambushed Reigns in the ring. After delivering a spear of his own to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Zayn demanded a match at Elimination Chamber for the unified titles. After Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their presence felt and halted Zayn's assault, Reigns agreed to the match and the next premium live main event was set.