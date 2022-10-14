WWE Reveals Major Change For Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is now not only a "WWE SmackDown" Superstar, but he's also the new No. 1 contender to GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship.

On this week's show in New Orleans, Mysterio was seen talking to Triple H in the backstage area, just days after he was once again physically attacked by his son Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day on the "WWE Raw" after Extreme Rules.

"I quit," Mysterio told Triple H, triggering loud boos from fans at Smoothie King Center.

Triple H then tried to talk the future WWE Hall of Famer from making an abrupt decision.

"I can't imagine what you're going through, Rey, but there's got to be another way here," Triple H said. "Common, let's just talk."

Moments later, it was announced that Mysterio had "struck a deal with Triple H" and that he'd be moving to the Blue Brand roster.

Later in the show, Mysterio showed up as the last-minute replacement for the injured Karrion Kross in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the next challenger to GUNTHER's title. Earlier, Kross was ambushed by Drew McIntyre in the backstage area. Mysterio went on to win the No. 1 Contender's Match also featuring Sheamus, Ricochet and Solo Sikoa, with a Frog Splash followed by the pinfall on Ricochet.

WWE has yet to announce the date for the GUNTHER vs. Mysterio title bout.

Fans on social media are buzzing about Mysterio's return to the Blue Brand, where he was a mainstay during WWE's "Ruthless Aggression Era" between 2002 and 2008. In fact, even WWE's official Twitter account sent out a "Welcome back home to #smackdown" message to Mysterio shortly after his win on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley mocked Mysterio with a "Na Na Na Na... Na Na Na Na... Hey Hey Hey... GOODBYE!" message on Twitter. With Judgment Day moving onto a stable war with AJ Styles & The Club, the timing of Mysterio's move to the Blue Brand makes a lot of sense.