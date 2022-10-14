WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (10/14) - Bray Wyatt Appears, Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match, LA Knight In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 14, 2022, coming to you live from New Orleans, Louisiana!

The fallout from Extreme Rules continues as Bray Wyatt will address the WWE Universe for the first time since his return to the company. Wyatt shocked the world when he and the rest of the Wyatt 6 showed up last Saturday following the Fight Pit Match between new United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Matt Riddle. What will he have to say?

"The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus will face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, "The Harbinger of Doom" Karrion Kross and "The One and Only" Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the new number one contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. GUNTHER has had a dominant reign since defeating Ricochet for the title on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown". Who will his next opponent be?

LA Knight will be squaring off with Maximum Male Models' mån.sôör (with ma.çé and Maxxine Dupri in his corner). Knight officially exited the group he formed last week after becoming frustrated by the losses that mån.sôör and ma.çé had accumulated over the past couple of months. Which man will come out on top?

"The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will go head to head with Kofi Kingston of New Day in singles competition. Zayn and fellow Bloodline members The Usos suffered a loss to Kingston, his tag team partner Xavier Woods and "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in trios action last week. Zayn looks for redemption from the loss as part of his efforts to prove himself to The Bloodline, and the question remains: will he be able to accomplish that tonight?