Rey Mysterio Finally Hits Dominik, Accepts WrestleMania 39 Challenge

It's been a long time coming, but after months and months of frustration, Rey Mysterio could no longer bring himself to avoid it. On Friday night, he finally struck Dominik, and by doing so, accepted his WrestleMania 39 challenge. Though once again, it wasn't because of anything Dom said to his father. Instead, it was because of the actions and words directed at his mother.

Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer came up short in his match against L.A. Knight thanks to a distraction by Dominik. That wasn't enough to push Rey over the edge, and neither was yet another accusation of "running away" as he made his way back up the ramp. So instead, Dom decided to change up the approach. After all, his mother Angie and sister Aalyah were both sitting in the front row. Dom proceeded to call her a "deadbeat mom" and when Aalyah got in his face, he called her "stupid."

Yet as Angie grabbed the microphone from him and prepared to speak, Dom grabbed it back and screamed at her to "Shut up!" That is when Rey decided his son had finally crossed the line once and for all, so he made his way back to ringside and struck him down, which was met with both the crowd and Michael Cole erupting.

"You pushed me to do this, I didn't want to hit you, you made me hit you!" Mysterio said, before berating Dominik for disrespecting his mother. And then, after months of avoiding it, Rey finally accepted Dominik's challenge, saying "You want a fight at WrestleMania? You're on! I'll see you at WrestleMania, son."