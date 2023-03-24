WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/24) - Dominik Mysterio Comes Face-To-Face With His Family, Cody Rhodes Vs. LA Knight, WrestleMania Title Match Contract Signing

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 24, 2023, coming to you live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will be squaring off Ludwig Kaiser as a result of a heated confrontation between the pair on last week's "The SmackDown Low Down". Kaiser's last single's match was on the October 21 episode of "SmackDown", during which he suffered a loss at the hands of Rey Mysterio while Rhodes hasn't competed on the Blue Brand since April 2016.

Speaking of Rey, he will be returning to televised action for the first time since losing to Karrion Kross on the February 24 episode of "SmackDown" when he goes one-on-one with LA Knight. Rey threw out the challenge for the match after Knight made unwarranted comments regarding Rey's recent turmoil with Dominik Mysterio.

Rey's night doesn't just end there, however, as he and Dominik are set to come face-to-face along with the rest of the Mysterio family as Dominik looks to get their blessing to face Rey in Los Angeles, California. Dominik has made it crystal clear that he wants the match to take place, but Rey has refused to cave thus far and has voiced on multiple occasions his refusal to fight his son.

Before they clash on April 2 for the Intercontinental Championship, current titleholder GUNTHER and his challengers Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be signing the contract for the bout tonight. Cracks in the relationship between McIntyre and Sheamus have grown over the past few weeks, as the pair simultaneously pinned the aforementioned Knight and Xavier Woods to win a Fatal Five-Way Number One Contender's Match two weeks ago before their match last week to determine GUNTHER's opponent ended in a no contest.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events leading up to the reunion of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on last week's show, as well as what occurred afterwards on this past Monday's "WWE Raw". Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are already waiting inside.