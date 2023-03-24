WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/24) - Dominik Mysterio Comes Face-To-Face With His Family, Cody Rhodes Vs. LA Knight, WrestleMania Title Match Contract Signing
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 24, 2023, coming to you live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!
Ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will be squaring off Ludwig Kaiser as a result of a heated confrontation between the pair on last week's "The SmackDown Low Down". Kaiser's last single's match was on the October 21 episode of "SmackDown", during which he suffered a loss at the hands of Rey Mysterio while Rhodes hasn't competed on the Blue Brand since April 2016.
Speaking of Rey, he will be returning to televised action for the first time since losing to Karrion Kross on the February 24 episode of "SmackDown" when he goes one-on-one with LA Knight. Rey threw out the challenge for the match after Knight made unwarranted comments regarding Rey's recent turmoil with Dominik Mysterio.
Rey's night doesn't just end there, however, as he and Dominik are set to come face-to-face along with the rest of the Mysterio family as Dominik looks to get their blessing to face Rey in Los Angeles, California. Dominik has made it crystal clear that he wants the match to take place, but Rey has refused to cave thus far and has voiced on multiple occasions his refusal to fight his son.
Before they clash on April 2 for the Intercontinental Championship, current titleholder GUNTHER and his challengers Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be signing the contract for the bout tonight. Cracks in the relationship between McIntyre and Sheamus have grown over the past few weeks, as the pair simultaneously pinned the aforementioned Knight and Xavier Woods to win a Fatal Five-Way Number One Contender's Match two weeks ago before their match last week to determine GUNTHER's opponent ended in a no contest.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events leading up to the reunion of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on last week's show, as well as what occurred afterwards on this past Monday's "WWE Raw". Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are already waiting inside.
Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser (w/ Giovanni Vinci)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Kaiser delivers a right hand to Rhodes' midsection, but Rhodes fires back with a delayed vertical suplex. Paul Heyman appears on the ramp to watch on as Rhodes delivers a running knee that sends Kaiser to the outside.
Back from the break, Rhodes delivers a superplex to Kaiser. Kaiser then looks to send Rhodes' leg colliding with the ring post, but Rhodes prevents such from happening, then fires off right hands and tosses Kaiser back in the ring. Kaiser delivers a kick, then sends him crashing into the mat. He rains down right hands, then delivers a stomp to Rhodes' face and follows it up with an uppercut and a running knee. He then hits a right hand, but Rhodes fires back with some of his own. Kaiser responds with a stomp and whips Rhodes into the corner, then charges at him. Rhodes ducks out of the way and delivers a kick to his midsection, then sets up for Cross-Rhodes. Solo Sikoa appears next to Heyman, allowing Kaiser to execute a chop block. Heyman and Sikoa inch their way closer to the ring as Kaiser sends Rhodes colliding with the ring steps.
Back from another break, the two men level one another with clotheslines before Rhodes delivers a shoulder tackle and a scoop powerslam. Kaiser fires back with a clothesline, but Rhodes manages to hit the Cody Cutter. He then follows it up with Cross-Rhodes for the win.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Heyman grabs a mic and hops up on the apron alongside Sikoa. Heyman says Rhodes is owed an apology, then rags on Samantha Irwin for her performance as ring announcer. He then re-declares Rhodes as the winner in a more extravagant manner, then says Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania has a major pothole in it when he takes on Sikoa next Monday on "Raw". He tells Rhodes that if he survives, then all roads lead to Roman Reigns who will be on "SmackDown" next Friday to come face-to-face with Rhodes one more time before WrestleMania.
Rhodes asks Heyman if he's moving the goalpost, then asks if he's expected to say no to The Bloodline. He says he still managed to beat Seth "Freakin" Rollins with a torn pec, and says Reigns isn't ready for him before adding that Sikoa will find that out the hard way too.
Back from the break, Charlotte Flair heads to the ring.
We Hear From Charlotte Flair
Flair points to the WrestleMania sign and says it's only eight days away. She says she didn't become a fourteen time champion based on fears or insecurities. She says fear is a lack of understanding and ignorance, then says the wrestling business was built on respect. She tells Rhea Ripley she respects her, then says she respects all the women in the division. She says while she has insecurities, she has managed to overcome them. She then says she loves her father and intends to continue his legacy, then adds that diamonds are forever and so is she.
Back at ringside, Rey Mysterio heads down as we see his family cheering him on in the audience. LA Knight follows.
Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight
The bell rings and Knight charges at Rey. Rey ducks out of the way and delivers a dropkick and a double underhook suplex. He rains down right hands in the corner before Knight plants him face first. He then fires off several stomps and sends him crashing into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a right hand and follows it up with a neckbreaker. Rey hits a hurricanrana that sends Knight to the outside, then delivers a dropkick through the middle rope and follows it up with a splash under the bottom rope. He tosses him back in the ring, then delivers a shoulder to his midsection and ascends to the top. Dominik Mysterio's music hits and Rey becomes distracted, allowing Knight to execute a chop block. Dominik strolls down to the ring to watch on.