Mark Henry Elaborates On His Role Behind The Scenes In AEW

During a recent appearance on "Insight," Mark Henry opened up about how his role in AEW came to be following an interaction with AEW President Tony Khan on "Busted Open."

"No, I didn't reach out to no talent. I talked to Tony Khan," Henry said. "Tony was a big fan of wrestling and we talked and he asked me why I was not wrestling. I said, 'I don't want to wrestle no more. I'm old.' He laughed and I was like, 'I wanna be more on the executive side. I wanna be able to help build the business.' He said, 'Man, don't tease me.' I said, 'Tease you how?' He was like, 'You would come to AEW?' I was like, 'Hell yeah, I'd come to AEW if you hire me on the executive side and I get to help with talent.' He was like, 'I'm gonna have my legal team call you today.' That's how it happened in one day."

Henry explained how he called Vince McMahon and told him man-to-man that he was going to take a job with AEW after people within WWE told Henry that he didn't have enough experience to work on the executive side. "The World's Strongest Man" then made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021.