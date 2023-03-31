Rey Mysterio Brings Back The LWO With Legado Del Fantasma

The Latino World Order is back, but not in the way fans of the former WCW faction would expect.

During Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," Rey Mysterio was shown backstage preparing for his WWE Hall of Fame induction following the show when Legado Del Fantasma appeared to show their respect to the lucha libre legend, as they have continued to for several weeks now. When the group's leader, Santos Escobar, told Mysterio they have his back against The Judgment Day in preparation for this Saturday's match between Rey and his son Dominik, Rey handed each member of the group a special shirt, which had the iconic LWO logo. Something involving LWO shirts was rumored to happen prior to the show. As the revived group celebrated the reveal, all its members put on their shirts, including Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

The feud between Rey and his son Dominik reached new levels when Rey's son confronted his mother and sister ringside during last week's "SmackDown," bashing his family members before Rey would ultimately agree to face his son on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Prior to Friday night, LDF's leader Escobar expressed his interest in helping Rey fend off his son Dominik so that in the future, he could face Rey for his lucha libre empire later.

Eddie Guerrero first formed the Latino World Order faction in 1998, with the group's major storyline involving Rey Mysterio's unwillingness to join the group which happened following a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The group also featured Latino wrestling icons such as Juventud Guerrera and Psychosis.