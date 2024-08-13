Mark Henry Makes Return Appearance On WWE Raw (Alongside Son Jacob) After Leaving AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and his son, Jacob, who recently announced his signing with the company, appeared in the crowd during "WWE Raw" on Monday, which was live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Jacob announced he had been signed by WWE on August 2 during his father's DJ set at the Remix Rumble event in Cleveland, Ohio over SummerSlam weekend.

The younger Henry is a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. He signed with the wrestling team at the start of 2024. He has also played football and been involved in track and field at the university, as well. Mark Henry previously stated years prior that his son was determined to play in the NFL. Jacob showcased his strength as the son of the "World's Strongest Man" when he posted a video of himself squatting 610 pounds on social media.

Henry recently departed from AEW, where he worked as a scout, announcer, and coach. Henry chose not to renew his contract when it ended at the end of May. He previously stated on "Busted Open Radio" that he was "proud" of what he accomplished alongside AEW President Tony Khan. At the time, henry said he was taking more time to handle his website and brands. The WWE Hall of Famer said there was no bad blood between himself and AEW, and it was a mutual decision. Henry retired from in-ring action following WrestleMania 33 and became a backstage producer in WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He made his final WWE appearance before leaving for AEW in January 2021 during a "Raw" Legends Night special.

