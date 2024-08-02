Son Of Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Announces He's Been Signed By WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's son Jacob Henry has been signed to WWE. Jacob made the announcement during Mark's DJ set at the Remix Rumble event in Cleveland, Ohio.

"The crowd is out here tonight, you seem pretty lively. I think it's time, I think it's time for people to know. For those who don't know, I'll tell you what's going on in my life. I am a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. But, some big news that will come out in the next couple of days [crowd starts chanting NXT]. I think you guys should be the first to know that I'm going to be a future superstar and it's been put on paper. I have officially signed a deal with the WWE," Jacob said.

Jacob had signed with the University of Oklahoma wrestling team at the start of the year, and has also played football and been involved in track & field sports. Jacob seems to be a chip off the old block as he showcased his impressive strength last year when he squatted 610 pounds. The WWE legend had previously claimed a few years ago that his son was determined to join the NFL.

With both father and son currently in Cleveland ahead of SummerSlam this weekend, it remains to be seen if the announcement will be made at the premium live event on Saturday. The senior Henry's contract with AEW recently expired and he has already been featured in an A&E documentary as part of a WWE deal.