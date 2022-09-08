Mark Henry Gives Update On His Son's Athletic Future

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry might have a second-generation star in his home with his 16-year-old son Jacob, provided that the young man can settle on one of the many career choices ahead of him.

In a YouTube interview with Abe Kanan, Henry noted that his son squatted 600 pounds during his football training at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. That was the school's limit. Henry said his son is focused on attending college and going into the NFL.

"He's got a life plan already," Henry said about his son.

He noted how Jacob is aiming to play four to six years in the NFL so he can retire with a pension. After the NFL, Henry added, his son would consider following in his father's footsteps.

"That's [what] he wants," Henry said. "His whole objective is to get to where he's seven years out of pro sports. You don't have to worry about money. And he can just go and do what he loves to do, and he wants to wrestle."

However, Henry wondered aloud if there could be another career route for his son.

"I'm going to tell you, I don't think that he has to play sports," he continued. "He's going to be a broadcast journalism major. He wants to be Bryant Gumbel."

Henry also confided there's yet another career trajectory that his son could follow.

"He wants to be Frank Sinatra," he said. "He's a singer and he sings the big band music and the Rat Pack-type stuff. It's crazy. He's very multifaceted."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Abe Kanan YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.