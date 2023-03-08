Mark Henry's Son Jacob Looks Just As Strong As His Father After Massive Squat Rep

Jacob Henry could end up taking his father's title as the "World's Strongest Man." In a recent post on social media, the teenager shared a video of himself squatting an incredible 610 pounds. He completed the feat surrounded by his jubilant teammates inside a gym. Responding to the clip, AEW's Amanda Huber – the widow of the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) – wrote, "Wowwwww. Keep killing it."

Jacob went viral last year for a 600-pound squat. The teenager seemingly surpassed that personal record last month by posting a video of himself squatting 605 pounds. Jacob currently attends Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and plays for the Cavaliers – he is also a member of his high school choir.

In December 2019, Mark Henry disclosed that his son had won his first amateur wrestling match via pin in one minute. Jacob's Twitter bio lists some of his achievements, including being a 2x 6A District Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and a 2x 6A Wrestling State Qualifier.

All Elite Wrestling's Henry has won multiple championships for weightlifting and powerlifting throughout his career and has broken various world records. He is also a two-time Olympian. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently provided an update on his son's athletic future. He revealed that Jacob aspires to play in the National Football League (NFL) for "four to six years" and may consider breaking into professional wrestling after that spell. Although comparisons will be made, Henry explained to TexasFootball that he wants Jacob to "have his own identity."