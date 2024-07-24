Mark Henry Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was Going To AEW To Kick WWE's Ass

WWE legend Mark Henry has discussed the conversation he had with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon after he decided to join AEW.

Henry joined AEW in 2021 as a coach and commentator, after being unhappy that he wasn't offered an executive role in WWE. He told McMahon that he was going to help AEW beat WWE in the ratings, and stated that the conversation between him and McMahon is something people should learn from.

Advertisement

"I told Vince, I said, 'Hey, man, I'm gonna over there and try to make that place better, and kick your a*s in the ratings.' (laughs) And Vince is like, 'I know you are.' And it wasn't like there was an argument or fussing or fighting. We ended on good terms, and I thought that was a lesson that a lot of people need to learn. Everything has seasons."

Like his exit from WWE, Henry seems to have parted ways with AEW in an amicable manner. He now has, in a way, been involved with WWE once again with the recent A&E documentary about his life and career. Henry was asked by co-panelist Bully Ray if he considers to be a part of the WWE family, following the airing of the documentary.

"Yes, I do," replied Henry. "What we are talking about right now is a WWE deal. They produced it, I know all those guys, like ... and I'm running it up the flagpole. I want to have the producers on to talk about this down the road. Like, the stuff that ended up on the cutting room floor, it was a year and a half, and there was a lot of stuff that we didn't use, and I want to ask them some questions."

Advertisement

He added that there were a few stories that he had told the producers that he thought would've made the final cut, which eventually didn't.