Mark Henry Reacts To His Episode Of Biography: WWE Legends On A&E

Wrestling fans got an in-depth look at "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry in the latest "Biography: WWE Legends" episode. The A&E show, which has also done deep dives on The Miz, "Diamond" Dallas Page, and Roman Reigns recently, peeled back several layers of Henry's life that eventually opened doors for him in WWE. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry shared his thoughts on the finished product.

"It came off even better than I thought it would," Henry said. "I knew it would be good because of all the content, but when you add in the interviews, and the professionalism in which it was done, and the people that were involved in it ... there's no higher level of people that you can get to come to your defense other than having Vince and Stephanie and Hunter and Shane come talk when they ran the company. So that was the only thing. [But] I was very impressed." Henry said he was happy fans got to see more facets of his work ethic, and highlighted his strict Olympic training regimen, which often kept him from seeing his wife for weeks at a time.

"A lot of people considered me crazy," Henry recalled. "Bro, my own wife at one point considered me crazy. I was working out seven hours a day. And on the years that were the Olympic years, I was like, 'Hey, I can talk to you on the phone [but] I can't see you, 'cause my physical urges might take over me. And women weaken legs' ... I wanted to just train and completely let the well fill up." Henry overcame the initial controversy of his guaranteed contract in 1996 to achieve a Hall of Fame career. He is currently a free agent following the expiration of his AEW contract.

