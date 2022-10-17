DDP Confirms A&E Biography That WWE Is Filming

DDP has had an interesting wrestling career, as he did not wrestle full-time for a wrestling promotion until he was in his mid 30s. That unusually late start in the wrestling business did not deter him from reaching massive success, as udring his decade-plus run in WCW, DDP won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times. WWE has partnered with A&E to produce documentaries called "Biography: WWE Legends," with episodes that have aired being about wrestling legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Four-time WCW World Tag Team Champion DDP confirmed that A&E will be releasing a Biography episode about his career and life.

"They're filming my Biography now, my WWE Biography," DDP said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "It's going to be really interesting of all the stuff that they'll have and AWA and Florida Championship Wrestling." Along with his in-ring accomplishments, DDP has created a business venture which has helped wrestlers and others around the world find better physical health. DDPYoga, or DDPY for short, is a program created by the WWE Hall of Famer that is designed to help both the mind and body get into a better physical and mental health state for long-term success.

DDP has helped many wrestlers over the years; Jake "The Snake" Roberts may be the most famous, as the two currently have a podcast together. DDP helped Roberts find sobriety after years of effort, and Roberts is currently back with his ex-wife. DDP is currently working on helping Buff Bagwell find sobriety through his Change or Die series, and DDP also helped the late Scott Hall through his addiction battles, with Hall sadly passing away in March.

