Glenn Jacobs, AKA Kane, took to Twitter over the weekend to thank fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page for his impressive body transformation.

As seen below, the Mayor of Knox County credited the combination of Page’s DDP Yoga and low carbs in his diet to make him feel good at the age of 55.

DDP later responded to The Big Red Machine, as seen below.

Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good! pic.twitter.com/BwlfeYx8Kd — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 30, 2022

Damn @GlennJacobsTN you look amazing brother! You just made my day knowing your looking and feeling Great! Keep up the Great work Mayor💎 Thanks for the shout out @DDPYoga @PaygeMcMahon #DDPYworks DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 30, 2022

Besides his surprise appearance in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Kane hasn’t stepped foot inside the ring since 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia where he & The Undertaker defeated Triple H & Shawn Michaels.

As noted earlier, Kane had a backstage run-in with Ezekiel before last week’s RAW.

