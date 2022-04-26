Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias, had a very eventful RAW this week at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

After interrupting Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary segment, Ezekiel was part of the 8-Man Tag Team Match main event featuring himself, Cody Rhodes & RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & The Usos. You can click here for complete RAW results.

WWE has also released an exclusive video of Ezekiel’s run-in with WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) prior to the live episode of RAW. As seen below, Kane was preparing to answer questions on RAW returning to his home state when Ezekiel interrupted the Mayor of Knox County.

“I’m really sorry to interrupt, I just wanted to introduce myself,” Ezekiel told Kane. “I’m Elias’ younger brother.”

Kane responded, “I’ve seen your work. You’re a lot more talented than your older brother. Plus, the last time that Elias was here, he said some horrible things about Knoxville.”

Ezekiel made it clear he wasn’t like his brother, while praising the city of Knoxville.

“Not me, sir. I love Knoxville,” he said. “It’s truly a beautiful city. I have nothing but respect for you. The way Kane would kick ass, I just used to love it…”

Ezekiel name-dropping Kane prompted Jacobs to respond with, “Who?”

“Kane, the Big Red Machine,” Ezekiel responded.

This led to Jacobs clarifying that he and Kane are not the same person.

“Kane? Oh yeah, I’ve heard of him,” Jacobs said. “Hall of Famer, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but I’m not Kane. I’m Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, nice to meet you.”

The segment ended with Ezekiel looking perplexed.

EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw … or did he? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7nXvb2ODZA — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2022

