Kevin Nash and Scott Hall will forever be tied with one another in the history of pro wrestling, and Nash recently received a new opportunity to express his love for his late best friend. Along with co-host Sean Oliver, Nash released the premiere episode of the “Kliq This” podcast on Monday, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer wanted the first episode to be about Hall.

On the podcast, Nash went into detail about Hall’s personal life taking a tragic turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall was locked down, keeping himself isolated in his Atlanta-based duplex, and Nash would try to keep in regular touch with him.

“Two or three months go by, and the texts wouldn’t make sense, and I’d tell him I’d love him and hang in there,” Nash said. “Scott was getting GrubHub and he had some Chinese takeout place that would bring him vodka. He told me all this sh*t.”

“He was making some Kool-Aid, and he put the plastic pitcher up to the refrigerator and the ice went in it,” Nash said. “But a couple of the pieces of ice, as always, bounced out and landed on the floor. He went over, stirred it … he was going back to get something, and one of those pieces of ice caught his heel. He did the f*ckin’ whoopsy daisy and f*ckin’ landed and broke his other hip … He’s in the middle of his kitchen and he’s in so much pain, he can’t move. He tries to move several different times, he can’t move. Finally he passes out.”

“Wakes up, and at this point he’s just like, ‘I’m so dehydrated,'” Nash continued. “And he’s got a defibrillator and a pacemaker in his heart, and he’s like ‘I’m gonna croak if I don’t get some fluids.’ So he turned and just gutted it and got his back to the cabinet and reached up with two hands he said like he was picking up a Fabergé egg, and got that pitcher of Kool-Aid and just drank it through the spout sip by sip. He said slowly he got enough to him that he was able to just drag himself, and he called 911 and they came and got him, and they took him to the hospital.”

The hospital, which Nash notes wasn’t the best, discovered a variety of health concerns that may or may not have been related to the fall. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was a great friend during this period, according to Nash — Page wanted to keep Hall at his place after Hall was released from the hospital. Hall had lived with Page during his encouraging road to sobriety back in the early 2010s.

The weekend right before Hall passed, Nash was just returning from a signing when he received some upsetting news.

“I got a call Sunday morning, God it was early, and it was Paul [Levesque],” Nash said. “Paul said that Scott had three heart attacks, and it didn’t look good.” The three heart attacks stemmed from a blood clot that got loose following his fall. Nash tried to get a flight to Atlanta, but had complications getting there. At that point, doctor said they were going take Hall off life support and estimated that it was only going to be about ten minutes until he passed on.

“All the Kliq guys got on speaker phone,” Nash said. “We all talked to him. Cried, basically, is all we did.”

Hall ended up lasting for several more hours, but ultimately passed away on March 14 at the age of 63. A service was held for him on April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was born. All members of the Kliq, along with Page and Hall’s son, Cody, were in attendance.

