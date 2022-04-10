WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was laid to rest on Friday in Maryland.

Several wrestling stars attended the funeral, including WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and DDP.

Cody Hall shared the below tribute to his father on his Instagram today.

We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton.

Being my dads son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward.

A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now. Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me.

And so many memories live in my head and my heart forever now, all the sayings he had, all the facial expressions, going fishing together, him blasting Shaggy -“ it wasn’t me “ every morning to wake us up for school, thinking George foreman turkey burgers are a delicacy, singing country songs on our drives, the spot on the side of the garage we’d both pee in to see how deep we could go, wearing our matching #HallGood shirts and color coordinating outfits, seeing him when he was ON how he could light up and flip a switch and be the best person you could ever meet.

He was my best friend, he taught me everything I know. And I’ll never ever forget it.

I love you dad.