Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reportedly suffered health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the recent fall at his home.

As we’ve noted, Hall suffered a fall in his home earlier this month, and later underwent surgery for a broken hip. A blood clot became dislodged during that operation, and that caused three heart attacks. Hall was placed on life support following the heart attacks, and his family then removed him from life support this past Monday. He passed away that evening at the age of 63.

Hall’s longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, spoke to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and noted that he called Hall about a month ago to come out and stay with him in California because Hall’s health had been deteriorating for the past two years due to his alcohol use.

It was noted that Hall’s close friends felt like his passing was coming, but there was nothing they could do about it. Waltman said the COVID-19 pandemic was hard on Hall as he had dropped down to 210 pounds. Waltman also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was once again called in to help Hall as he lived nearby in Georgia.

“The pandemic did him in,” Waltman said. “It was hard enough for him as it was, but he was isolated in his house with no social interaction. He was down to 210 pounds. We called Dally (DDP) and he went over. It was really bad.”

Regarding the recent fall, Hall broke his hip and was unable to move. He was reportedly laying on the ground, unable to get to a phone for a period of time. It was noted that Hall laid on the ground for a few days before friends told DDP to check on him since they couldn’t get in contact with him. Page found Hall and got him to the hospital.

Hall was said to be in bad shape the night before the nWo’s WWE Hall of Fame induction last year. He reportedly passed out in the bar the night before the induction, but no-sold it the next night at the ceremony. Hall was also in rough shape at an appearance in late 2021 at the Stockton Comic-Con, and he had missed his bookings as of late.

It was believed by many that Hall had been working through his drinking issues thanks to Page, and that he had kicked the issues and things were turning around. However, Waltman noted that there were times where that was at least close to being the case, but things got really bad over the last two years.

WWE recently released this 12-minute video of moments from Hall’s career:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]