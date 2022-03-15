The pro wrestling world is paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall tonight.

As noted, WWE opened tonight’s RAW with a graphic in memory of Hall and announced that he has passed away at the age of 63. Hall suffered a broken hip in a fall earlier this month, and when he underwent surgery for the injury, a blood clot dislodged, and that led to three heart attacks this past weekend. He was placed on life support, but was then taken off life support at around 12pm ET today, once his family had a chance to say their goodbyes. Hall passed away shortly before RAW hit the air. He was 63.

In an update, WWE also paid tribute to Hall with a lengthy statement on their website. They also aired a Hall tribute video during RAW, which you can see below.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s ‘New Generation.’ He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others, with his two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike. In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the ‘Monday Night Wars.’ After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” WWE wrote in their statement.

Several WWE Hall of Famers, wrestling promotions and others have also paid tribute to The Bad Guy tonight.

Hall never worked with AEW, but the promotion paid tribute to Hall and sent well-wishes to his fans, family and friends.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW wrote.

GCW posted footage of Hall appearing at their shows and wrote, “Thank you Scott. Rest in Peace”

The NWA and Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to the legendary Hall.

“The NWA would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Scott Hall as well as the wrestling community who loved him,” the NWA wrote.

Impact added, “IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

The USA Network tweeted a graphic that said there will only be one true Bad Guy, and they captioned it with, “We extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of two-time @WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall.”

Kevin Owens began his show-opening promo on RAW with Hall’s signature catchphrase – “Hey yo!” Owens then tweeted a backstage photo of he and Triple H with Hall.

Triple H tweeted several photos of he and Hall, and said he’s gutted at the loss of a brother.

“I’m gutted…Lost a brother. I love you Scott!! I’ll see you down the road… #BuddySystem,” Triple H wrote.

Shawn Michaels simply wrote, “I love you my friend!!”

Sean Waltman posted a throwback photo of Hall with the legendary Curt Hennig, and wrote, “Together again.”

Waltman also posted a photo of Hall wearing his Syxx t-shirt in WCW and added, “He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall”

Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) also posted a photo of his father with Hall, and wrote, “My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall”

Diamond Dallas Page was close with Hall for years, but later in life he helped Hall get back in shape and deal with some of his personal issues. Page posted a few photos of the two and paid tribute.

“My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell. The bad guy till the end. ‘YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out’ He may not have kicked out, but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean [heart emoji] @realkevinnash love you & miss you more! God Speed RIP. Dally,” DDP wrote.

Mick Foley paid tribute to Hall as a legend inside and outside of the ring.

“Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him. #RIPScottHall,” Foley wrote.

JBL remembered Hall as having one of the best minds and being one of the best workers in the business.

“Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend,” JBL wrote.

“Road Dogg” Brian James thanked God for his relationship with Razor.

“God, thank you for the relationship I had with Big Skit Hall! #RESTEASYRAZOR you’ll be missed my friend!,” James wrote.

Chris Jericho wrote on Facebook, “#ScottHall and I didn’t always see eye to eye when we worked together, but I’m happy to say we cleared the air and became friends over the last few years. He even joined us on the Chris Jericho Cruise in 2020 and we had a great conversation for #TalkIsJericho! It’s a drag we didn’t have more time together, because Scott Hall was a pretty cool cat with a WICKED sense of humour. The dude was seriously razor sharp hilarious. I have many memories of him going back to watching him with my Dad in #AWA in the mid 80’s….What an amazing worker he was in the ring and out! He was One of the biggest stars I’ve encountered during my career….and he was by far the BEST pro wrestler I’ve ever seen to NEVER hold a world title! Love and respect forever. God bless you #BadGuy….I’ll never forget you.”

Ric Flair added on Twitter, “Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace! [folded hands emoji x 3]”

Shane McMahon wrote, “I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle. I will miss you, my friend. God speed. ‘Hey yo'”

Stay tuned for more on Hall. You can see the aforementioned tweets and posts below, along with tributes from WWE Games, Titus O’Neil, The Bella Twins, Velvet Sky, Natalya, The Iron Sheik, William Regal, Kayla Braxton, Sgt. Slaughter, Indi Hartwell, Trush Stratus, Matt Cardona, Sami Zayn, Arn Anderson, Taz, Dax Harwood, The Blue Meanie, Tony Schiavone, Jordynne Grace, Jeff Jarrett, Buff Bagwell, Ted DiBiase Sr., Paige, Bully Ray, The Disco Inferno, Tommy Dreamer and Shelton Benjamin:

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/Kvyqj16Mcx — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

Thank you Scott Rest in Peacepic.twitter.com/rf69zqqFpg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 15, 2022

The NWA would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Scott Hall as well as the wrestling community who loved him. pic.twitter.com/NAhwtQnppb — NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2022

“Hard work pays off,

Dreams come true.

Bad times don’t last,

But BAD GUYS DO.” RIP Scott Hall pic.twitter.com/Hnjpa1tdGA — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) March 15, 2022

We extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of two-time @WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall. pic.twitter.com/oNczleg0uz — USA Network (@USA_Network) March 15, 2022

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

The wrestling community mourns

Scott was my friend

I will miss him

The way he said my name when I saw him & his giant hug#TheBadGuy pic.twitter.com/ncjeDycmuj — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 15, 2022

Hey yo!!! Forever One of my all time favorites R.I.P. Bad Guy pic.twitter.com/aud3J7Y7qN — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 15, 2022

God, thank you for the relationship I had with Big Skit Hall! #RESTEASYRAZOR you’ll be missed my friend! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) March 15, 2022

RIP Legend.🙏🏼

Always such a sad day when anyone in our industry passes away. Thanks for the amazing memories & all you’ve contributed to the wrestling industry. 1 of the best to ever do it. Love, prayers & condolences to the family, friends & fans of Scott Hall.

NWO 4 Life 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/v5JgAWcnRl — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) March 15, 2022

One of the most uplifting Men I’ve had the pleasure to get to know over the past few years❤️ Rest Easy #ScottHall Love and Prayers to the family and my @WWE Family and the @WWEUniverse who all Respected Scott Hall, the Ultimate “Bad Guy” that we Loved because he was a Good Man!! pic.twitter.com/CYnP13d7IK — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 14, 2022

Doesn’t seem real. RIP Scott. You were a light. I’ll cherish our memories and always be so beyond grateful for your words and encouragement. Has always meant so much to Brie and I. Lots of love and prayers to the family. 🤍✨🙏🏼N https://t.co/1IemJsUQy1 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 15, 2022

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022

RIP Bad Guy pic.twitter.com/iwf7lRBL9B — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 15, 2022

Hard work pays off

Dreams come true

Bad times don’t last

But bad guys do RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/WUfBZC1Ja2 — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 15, 2022

I’m gutted…Lost a brother I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/gBPwUw250T — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) March 15, 2022

He got a s--t ton of people that weren't watching wrestling to start watching. Scott Hall was THAT good. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) March 14, 2022

And once again, WWE gets it right. RIP #ScottHall God Bless the Bad Guy 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/M6YuMLEwh2 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 15, 2022

RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/Fl2MbW6dj0 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a gifted performer, a brilliant mind, and a credit to this profession. God bless Scott and his loved ones. His contributions will never be forgotten.#RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/yVgSS0vTSw — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 15, 2022

Didn't know the "Bad Guy" that well, but we've met several times over the years in different places and the man was always super cool toward me. Highly talented & successful worker. Prayers & condolences to Scott Hall's fans, friends & family. #RIPScottHall 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JFfuvo3piJ — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 15, 2022

Sad to hear the passing of Scott Hall. I remember when Curt Hennig, asked if I could get Scott booked in @WWE. After an introduction to @VinceMcMahon “Razor” was created & the rest is History. “Hey Yo” I Guess God Needed a Good, “Bad Guy” R.I.P. My Friend🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) March 15, 2022

If Scott Hall (& Kevin Nash) never made decisions they made the biz would never have changed. If there was no nWo they would be no bWo. They made the business better for everyone. I'm forever grateful for Scott's kindness to me. Rest In Peace Scott and most importantly thank you. pic.twitter.com/ONW5xWHEbv — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 14, 2022

SCOTT HALL BUBBA. THE RAZOR RAMON. YOU ARE THE REAL OF REAL BUBBA. YOU MAKE IT TO THE HALL OF FAME YOU ARE THE IRON SHEIK CLASS FOREVER. I LOVE YOU BUBBA pic.twitter.com/MtbZaa2Qqk — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got https://t.co/MdtZiywC24’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day https://t.co/hkV2qYfTxg deepest condolence to Scotts https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well pal. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 15, 2022

This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” pic.twitter.com/YyI2O3BwB5 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 15, 2022

There will literally never be another wrestler as cool as Scott Hall. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 14, 2022

I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle.

I will miss you, my friend.

God speed. “Hey yo” https://t.co/oj5H3Co3s2 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 15, 2022

For 30+ years Scott was many things to me —mentor, rival, etc; above all he was my friend. I never had a conversation w him that we didn’t either call each other “buddy” or joke about the “buddy system”. Rest easy buddy… I pray that you are at peace now. 🙏 Love ya Skit! pic.twitter.com/qKM4P28Gwj — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 15, 2022

I love you brother, thank you for everything, #ScottHall pic.twitter.com/OnMGZ1q5O0 — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 14, 2022

The world loves you Scott Hall, hero to many including myself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sy3pCriWFG — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2022

Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/25dwdtgObJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 15, 2022

