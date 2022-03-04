Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is moving in with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to get help with his addiction.

Buff took to Twitter today to announce that he is moving in with DDP for his new “Change or Die” project.

“I hate to do this, but due to me moving in with DDP this week to get the help I need and work on a new project called ‘Change or Die’ I have to postpone my Orlando and Melbourne, FL appearances for this weekend. We will announce a new date very soon, you can get your refund at Where you originally purchased your tickets. I’m deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible. I’ll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show,” Buff wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “So much love sent my way today, thank you guys so much, it means the world to me. I’ll be back stronger than ever”

We noted several weeks back how Bagwell expressed interest in doing his first Death Match. Since then Buff Daddy has done some work on the indies as “Death Daddy” in an attempt to get his Death Match career going. After making today’s announcement on moving in with DDP, he referred to the stay in DDP’s house as rehab.

“You ain’t gonna be ready for Death Daddy post rehab!,” Bagwell wrote to one fan indie wrestler who wants to work him in a Death Match.

DDP, who famously helped WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Scott Hall with their troubles several years back, recently announced during his Snake Pit podcast that “Change or Die” is a new docuseries. The show will feature regular people moving in with him in Atlanta as they try to turn their lives around. The show is filming in the Atlanta area, and Bagwell will be one of the participants.

Page noted that he is using the same Accountability Crib that Roberts moved into, because it has six bedrooms. The 5 participants on “Change or Die” will live in the house as Page tries to help them with their journey. Page said the show will likely end up on a major cable network, and could air in primetime.

Page said the show will be really educational, describing it as a cross between The Biggest Loser, Fear Factor and The Apprentice.

Bagwell’s addiction issues and legal troubles have been documented over the years. DDP discussed Buff during a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast, noting that he’s been trying to help Bagwell with his personal issues for a few months now. Page said Bagwell has been going through some tough times, but they’ve been talking and Buff is opening up more to him. Co-host Conrad Thompson said everyone is pulling for Buff and they hope he will be the next great pro wrestling success story.

Bagwell appeared on the “Who The Fook Are These Guys?!” podcast back in December and claimed WWE turned him down for rehab, which is interesting as the company has paid for dozens of current and former talents to get rehab.

“I got turned down to go to rehab by the WWF (WWE),” Bagwell said. “Think about that bro. I mean, that’s not just crazy, that’s humiliation. It is, flat out. Any way you want to put it. I’m the only wrestler in the history of time for two things, to main event the first week and then the next week you’re fired, and I’m the only person in the history of time to be turned down to go around for rehab. So many good friends of mine went several times and it helped them. And to be honest with you, I’m not bad. I’m not. But it’s kind of like the little boy who cried wolf a little bit. My friends think that I’m worse than I am. And I’m really not. But still, at the same time, I want them to feel good, and I want the fans to see that I’m going to put 60 day in.”

Before that December interview, Bagwell went live on Facebook back in September following an arrest near his home in Georgia, and that’s when he first talked about WWE denying his request for rehab, as noted at this link. He also talked about how surprised DDP was at WWE turning him down.

Stay tuned for more on DDP’s new project and Bagwell. You can see his tweets below, along with the indie video:

Where you originally purchased your tickets. I’m deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible. I’ll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show. — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022

So much love sent my way today, thank you guys so much, it means the world to me. I’ll be back stronger than ever — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022

The reason I had to postpone our Florida dates is because I HAVE to be at DDPs house on Monday morning to continue the program, is it is not effecting my New York appearance for The Big Event — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022

I will still be in Dallas for Wrestlecon and Rebuilding Buff LIVE at Hyena Comedy Club. Tickets are available at https://t.co/602B7leNnf — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022

For those that thought Death Daddy was just a phase and wasn’t here to stay…. https://t.co/KbDsrbivNR — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 2, 2022

You ain’t gonna be ready for Death Daddy post rehab! — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]