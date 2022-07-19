The Undertaker may have defeated Goldberg in Saudia Arabia in 2019, but it’s the Deadman taking the loss when it comes to the ratings in the “Biography: WWE Legends” series. Goldberg’s A&E special, the second episode of the latest season, aired on Sunday evening, and according to Wrestlenomics, it garnered an average audience of 594,000 viewers — up by 2% from the Undertaker episode. Goldberg was also up by 14% in viewership when it came to the key demographic. The program had 209,000 viewers on average, giving it a 0.16 P18-49 rating.

A&E had other WWE programs on, as well. The second episode of “WWE Rivals” featuring Kane and Undertaker had an average viewership of 390,000. which puts the show up 6% in total viewership after last week’s Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels feature. Demographically, the program showed improvement, as it was up by 11% in the 18-49 audience. It was watched by an average audience of 143,000, giving the episode a 0.11 P18-49 rating.

Finally, A&E’s WWE block closed out with “Smack Talk,” which had Eric Bischoff as its special guest. The program garnered an average viewership of 237,000, up 7% in total viewership from last week. The 18-49 demographic received 78,000 viewers on average, down 14% from the week prior.

The P18-49 rankings for Sunday evening had “WWE Legends” at #11, “Rivals” at #22, and “Smack Talk” at #69 for cable originals. For broadcast primetime, “WWE Legends” came in at #36, “Rivals” at #51, and “Smack Talk” at #91. The overall heavy-hitter for Sunday night was the R&A Open on NBC, which came in at #1 with a 0.67 P18-49 rating. Coming in second was “Big Brother” on CBS with a 0.62 P18-49 rating.

Next week’s “Rivals” program will focus on the legendary rivalry between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock, while “WWE Legends” will feature Nikki and Brie Bella as its primary subjects. Goldberg made his media rounds over the course of the last couple weeks promoting the program, but also revealed that he may not have watched his episode in full.

