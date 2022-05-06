WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio ahead of the 80s Wrestling Con that will take place on Saturday, May 7.

The convention, which take place at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey, will also feature the likes of Bob Backlund, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jesse “The Body” Ventura and “Cowboy” Bob Orton. Jake stated that it was an honor for him to be able to attend, despite him due to undergo surgery for a new hip.

“When you’re getting to the age that I am, which is too old, you’re gonna have problems,” Roberts said. “Because your parts are breaking down. You know, if I’d have known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself, but to tell you the truth, I’m about to get my third hip. There’s no warranty on those damn things, that’s bullsh*t, but anyway. You have little issues here and there. Unfortunately, my mom gave me a few diseases that there’s no cure for in my lungs. I have to do a little oxygen here and there.

“But that’s OK, because in between man, I have such great days. Getting the opportunity to come to this 80s Con, where I get to see some of the guys that are still left, and there’s not a whole lot of those, unfortunately. But to see the guys, you know, it’s just a wonderful thing.”

In some positive news, Roberts revealed that he has now reconciled with a former partner that left him a number of years ago due to his drug and alcohol problems. Jake stated that he will be bringing her to the 80s Wrestling Con this weekend.

“More importantly, I’m going to bring a woman that I’ve been in love with, oh my god, forty years,” Jake Roberts said. “She was a strong woman, and there was a time in my life where I was going down the danger street, and we had kids. She was strong enough to say, ‘look baby, I love you but, you’re not going to be around those kids when you’re like that. So you need to pack your s--t and go.’ So, we divorced 24 years ago.

“In the last year, we’ve gotten back together, which is an amazing story. I mean for all the crap that I did, for her to forgive me. Our love is so strong now.”

Jake also told a story about his matches with wrestling legend Ronnie Garvin. The former NWA National Television Champion explained that before Garvin was set to make a big comeback in a match, his nipples would go hard, which was Jake’s cue to know when the moment was going to happen.

“I’ll tell you something weird that happened with Ronnie,” Jake Roberts explained. “I used to be beating the snot out of him, and I’d look down at him and think, ‘alright, he’s not getting back up. He ain’t getting back up.’ I’d pound him a couple more times, and I’d look and wait for him to make that comeback, because I know he’s going to do it sooner or later. He’s a real man. You might think you have Ronnie Garvin whipped, but you don’t.

“He had a tell. You know, they talk about in poker, ‘oh, he’s got a tell, you know.’ You can tell if somebody’s got a good hand or not. I could tell that he had a tell on him about when he was about to get up and make his comeback. And you know what that tell was? His nipples would get hard. It’s true, it’s true. It bugged me for years, man.

“I’d seen him at one of these Cons a couple of years ago, I found him and I got over to him and I said, ‘Ronnie, please. You’ve got to answer me one question; why did your nipples get hard before you beat the sh*t out of me?’ And he just looked at me, laughed and walked away.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]