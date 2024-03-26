Roman Reigns' WWE Documentary Directed, Executive Produced By Fellow Bloodline Member

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be the subject of the next episode in the "Biography: WWE Legends" series on A&E, which is set to air on March 31. However, in case anyone might be wondering why there is a little bit of bias in the upcoming episode, it's because it was directed by someone extremely close to him.

Advertisement

It was confirmed on Instagram that Reigns' 'Special Counsel' and 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman was the one who directed the episode, as well as acting as an Executive Producer. The documentary marks Heyman's first time directing anything of its kind, and the first time he has been credited as a director since his days running ECW pay-per-views in the '90s. Reigns' episode will feature talking head segments from fellow WWE legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena, and will cover the majority of his career in WWE, stretching from his time in the developmental system, right up to the modern day and his role as "The Tribal Chief."

Season four of "Biography: WWE Legends" will wrap up with Reigns' episode airing this Sunday, with the previous five episodes covering Randy Orton, Sgt. Slaughter, and Diamond Dallas Page, as well as the late Scott Hall and British Bulldog. The episode will also air as a part of the special "Superstar Weekend" on A&E as another WWE show, "WWE Rivals," also airs its season three finale on the same day, covering the lengthy feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan, aka AEW's Bryan Danielson. Both shows will get another season in the near future, with an ECW-related project being put together for "WWE Rivals."

Advertisement