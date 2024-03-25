WWE Reportedly Has An ECW Project In The Works

There's something "extreme" in the air as of late, especially in the lead up to WrestleMania 40, which will take place in Philadelphia, original home of the long-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling. Despite being dead for twice as long as it actually existed, fans still celebrate ECW, and it seems WWE is leaning into that nostalgia with an upcoming project.

According to PWInsider Elite, early work has been done on an ECW episode for the "Biography: WWE Legends" show that airs on the A&E network. The report claims that a number of stars have been contacted about doing interviews for the episode, but nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing. What has been confirmed is that the episode will not air in the current season, as all those episodes have been completed and are ready to air. ECW has a number of memorable rivalries such an episode could focus on, frpms Tommy Dreamer's lengthy feud with Raven, to Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn raising the bar over the ECW Television Championship, to the company working creatively with WWE in 1997.

PWInsider Elite also confirmed that there is a private ECW themed event set for WrestleMania weekend at the legendary ECW Arena, now known as the 2300 Arena. The event will take place on Sunday, April 7, and will only be attended by people who have purchased premium prices for "On Location" Packages. "On Location" is a concierge owned by Endeavor, and the people who have purchased the correct packages will get the chance to attend meet and greets with ECW legends of the past, as well as getting a closer look at some ECW artifacts from the company's glory days.