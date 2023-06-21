Rob Van Dam Says There's No Way ECW As It Was Could Exist Today

From 1992 until 2001, Extreme Championship Wrestling offered fans of professional wrestling a true alternative to the mainstream. The promotion featured violent bouts with plenty of blood, weapons, and profanity, usually to the delight of fans in attendance. Appearing on his "1 of a Kind with RVD" podcast, ECW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared his belief that the specific energy of ECW could not be replicated in today's environment.

"[ECW] would be canceled instantly," Van Dam said. "You couldn't do any of that stuff. ... We were lighting fans on fire, you know what I mean? And jumping onto the fans. And even back then, they were starting to sue more towards the end, it seemed like. I had a few lawsuits and ECW just paid the nuisance fee." RVD also pointed out how ECW's politically incorrect content wouldn't fly in today's culture, citing examples such as a storyline that dealt with abortion or the moment that saw ECW star Sandman nailed to a cross.

In its initial run, the promotion ran on television in a number of markets, from its home state of Pennsylvania to Florida, Louisiana, New York, and more. In addition to Van Dam, ECW helped develop future stars such as Lita, Mick Foley, and even "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The company folded in the early 2000s, however, and was bought out by WWE.