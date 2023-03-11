Danny Doring Praises Lita For Her Early Work In ECW, Says She Helped His Career

Before becoming a four-time WWE Women's Champion, Lita had a short stint in ECW in 1999. Billed as Miss Congeniality, she was paired with Danny Doring. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" this week, the former ECW Tag Team Champion praised the WWE Hall of Famer not only for her work in ECW, but for helping his and tag partner Roadkill's careers as well.

"She did so much for our careers, Roadkill and I, as anything," Doring said. "She gave our characters depth; she put us on the map as far as all that goes. So we owe a lot to her."

During Lita's appearance on WWE's "The Bump" this week, a clip was played of Doring and Lita teaming together in a mixed tag match in ECW. "I was overwhelmed by that," Doring said. "It was a mixed tag match and we were in the ring with two amazing women — trailblazers in the business really — Lita and Jazz."

Doring said he had nothing but Love for Lita when she left ECW after six months to go to WWE. "We were absolutely happy for her and supportive of her," he said. "At that time, Lita and Jazz were — a lot of the other women [in ECW] were basically valets — they were legit fighters. ... So to see them battle it out in WWE and beyond and what they've been able to accomplish has been pretty cool."

Fast forward to 2023. Lita can now call herself a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion after capturing the gold last month alongside another generational superstar in Becky Lynch. With the help of fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, they were able to knock off Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, ultimately setting up a six-woman match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.

