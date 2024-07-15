The Miz Shares Disbelief At His Biography: WWE Legends Episode

This past Sunday, WWE's Legends docuseries on A&E turned its attention to long-time veteran The Miz, profiling the former WWE Champion's lengthy career with the promotion. While many within wrestling have stopped to give Miz his flowers, there are some that are still in disbelief that Miz was highlighted by the series, mainly the man himself.

Speaking with "Sports Illustrated" about the episode, Miz revealed that he was in such disbelief over it that he initially wasn't in favor of being the subject of the episode when he was first approached about it. Of course, that quickly changed with a small reminder.

"When they offered me a documentary, I said I couldn't because I was still active," Miz said. "Their counter was 'You've been there 20 years. You've been there longer than most of the people we're covering.' So I agreed."

Even afterward, it was still a bit tough for Miz to grasp the situation, and he recalled being stunned when the episode, titled "Biography: WWE Legends: The Miz," referred to him as a legend. These days though, he's able to admit that his story, from reality TV star to future Hall of Famer, is something that's worth telling.

"Growing up in Parma, Ohio, then onto The Real World, getting into WWE and not being accepted, all the way to winning titles–it's a really cool story," Miz said. "And I can't believe it's my story. It's a story of hard work, determination, losses, and wins. This is a story of the kid from the Midwest who becomes one of the biggest WWE superstars. And it's my favorite story because it's my story. I hope people enjoy it."