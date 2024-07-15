AEW's Thunder Rosa Says She Looks Up To This Veteran WWE Star

With his A&E documentary special having aired this past weekend, long-time WWE star The Miz has been getting his flowers from those in the wrestling business. That includes from AEW star Thunder Rosa, who on Friday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" revealed that Miz was someone she had looked up to, due to his longevity in the business, his crossover apparel, and his work ethic.

"He's been in movies, he's been on shows," Rosa said. "He's that consistent worker that keeps getting work, because one, he's a very safe worker. Two, he's consistent and he consistently can get people over because he's very unlikeable on TV, because of how he presents himself. And three, he's somebody...you can't teach hard work and ethic, the work ethic that he has." And he has it all."

Rosa is hopeful that The Miz's story will help resonate with those trying to enter the wrestling business to adapt a similar work ethic to Miz's. She also explained how trying to emulate him had been helpful to her career, from her indie days to AEW.

"You don't want to be mediocre at what you do," Rosa said. "You want to excel at everything that you do, because that's the only way that you can say 'This is what I'm worth. Look at my numbers. Look at the things I've done outside of wrestling to bring other eyes into wrestling.'

"So it just resonated with me, everything that you're saying, because me as a female wrestler...that's one of the things I do to stand out as a professional wrestler, because I don't want them to only see me as a professional wrestler. I want them to see me as a star that I am, right? And I think that The Miz is the perfect example of that."

