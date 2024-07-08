The Miz Reflects On Career Ahead Of A&E Biography WWE Legends Episode

July 14's edition of A&E Biography "WWE Legends" will feature eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz as the heart of the story. The documentary will follow "The Awesome One's" journey in WWE while showcasing the multiple hurdles he needed to overcome throughout his career to prove others wrong when it came to being appreciated in the wrestling business. On Monday morning, The Miz took to social media to share the trailer for A&E Biography "WWE Legends," which also revealed that the retiring 16-time WWE Champion John Cena will take part in the documentary.

"Day 1: underrated, under appreciated, and up against an immense amount of pressure and an overwhelmingly loud population of peers and public thinking I can't do it and don't belong. 6,521 days later we are less than one week until A&E Biography WWE Legends: The Miz."

Come this December, The Miz will have been apart of WWE for 20 years as his first ever match in the company was against Daniel Puder in a Dixie Dog Fight at Armageddon 2004. The Miz has held a total of 21 titles throughout his career, most recently winning the WWE World Tag-Team Championships with R-Truth at WrestleMania 40. He also defeated Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship three years ago when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Unfortunately, "Awesome-Truth" lost their tag titles two weeks ago in the main event of "WWE Raw" against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day.

