Liv Morgan Helps The Judgment Day Regain World Tag Team Titles In WWE Raw Main Event

The Awesome Truth are no longer the WWE World Tag Team Champions after suffering a loss to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the main event of "WWE Raw," and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is the one to thank. In her ongoing attempt at seducing Dominik Mysterio away from a still-injured Rhea Ripley, Morgan asked R-Truth backstage if he could get Judgment Day a shot at the tag titles from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. Truth was all too happy to oblige, telling his tag team partner, The Miz, who had been on commentary alongside Michael Cole at the beginning of the night, he was supporting their young love.

Mysterio and Carlito were ringside for Judgment Day during the match, and Morgan came down the ramp to be present as well. Miz seemed to have the match won at one point with a Skull Crushing Finale, but Carlito put McDonagh's leg on the bottom rope. Mysterio was knocked down at ringside, and Morgan ran around to help him before Braun Strowman's music hit. The "Big SOB" ran down and ran off Mysterio and Carlito, but Morgan remained ringside.

Truth hit a Five Knuckle Shuffle on both McDonagh and Balor, but Morgan got up on the apron to distract him. She gave Truth a big hug, then dropped him neck first on the top rope while the referee's back was turned. Balor went up to the top rope to hit a Coup de Gras on Truth for the victory. Balor and McDonagh carried their new tag team gold up the ramp and stood with Morgan triumphantly on the stage as "Raw" went off the air.

