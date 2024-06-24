WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/24 - More Money In The Bank Qualifiers, Women's Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 24, 2024, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!

As the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches continue to take shape at WWE Money In The Bank on July 6, two more entrants in the respective matches will be revealed tonight as Shayna Baszler collides with Lyra Valkyria and Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane while Chad Gable of Alpha Academy squares off with Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed in a pair of Triple Threat Money In The Bank Qualifiers. The winner of the former match will join Chelsea Green and Sane's Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match while the winner of the latter match will join Carmelo Hayes and Jey Uso in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Advertisement

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be competing in their first match since dethroning Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as titleholder at WWE Clash At The Castle in their home country of Scotland as they take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match. Carter and Chance will certainly be looking to redeem themselves tonight after they came up short last week to the aforementioned Sane and Dakota Kai.

Bron Breakker has proven himself to be a dominant force since his arrival on the main roster, while Ludwig Kaiser has shown a more intense side to his personality since betraying his former tag team partner Giovanni Vinci. Tonight, the two will be going head-to-head in the ring as they look to settle their differences after Kaiser cost Breakker his match against Sheamus last week and the two encountered one another in a post-match brawl between the three men.

Advertisement

Additionally, The Final Testament's Karrion Kross will be going head-to-head with Kofi Kingston of New Day after coming face-to-face with one another with their respective stablemates in a few backstage verbal exchanges. WWE World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, and his Money In The Bank challenger Seth "Freakin" Rollins are also all slated to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.