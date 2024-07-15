Mark Henry Shares Emotional Reaction To The Miz's Biography: WWE Legends Episode

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin wasn't always given the highest level of respect within the pro wrestling industry, having received his start as a reality TV star before joining the cast of "Tough Enough" and, eventually, the WWE roster. A lot has changed, and The Miz will soon be featured in an episode of A&E's "Biography: WWE Legends," with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry using his platform on "Busted Open Radio" to share how the episode made him feel.

Advertisement

"I cried watching Miz's documentary," Henry said. "I've been preaching Miz gospel for three or four years now. I've been on the bandwagon. I told y'all there's not many people that can hold the microphone and do what he does. He's at the top of the order."

Henry credited The Miz for connecting the worlds of reality TV and wrestling, eventually resulting in shows like "Miz & Mrs." While it caused fans, and even some wrestlers, to dislike him in the early years, The Miz embraced his image and made it an integral part of his wrestling character.

"They treated him like s**t, like they treated me like s**t when I first came into wrestling," Henry continued. "But both of us were able to turn wrestling on its ear, become successes, and become experts. And that's the difference — Miz is an expert, and we should hope that we can find another Miz in the next 10 years."

Advertisement

The "Biography" episode focused on The Miz is set to premiere on July 21. It continues the lengthy spin-off series of "Biography" that focuses on different WWE wrestlers, with past episodes detailing the lives and careers of wrestlers like Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, and the Bella Twins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.