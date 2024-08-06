Mark Henry Discusses Son Jacob Joining WWE

There's plenty of second generation wrestlers in the business these days, and last week another one was added, when Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, announced he had signed with WWE. Naturally, the former WWE star and AEW coach was asked about his son's recruitment last week on "Busted Open Radio," and "The World's Strongest Man" expressed his happiness at the news, as well as an unusual wish he has regarding his son's development.

"I was very proud of him," Henry said. "I just know that I can't protect him. If I try to protect him, it's going to make him rotten. I want him to suffer. And I want him to struggle. I want him to go and pay attention and learn."

Henry transitioned to bemoaning wrestlers no longer having to stay till the end of shows, something he did early in his career. That practice being ended hurts Henry's feelings, as he feels its a valuable lesson for younger wrestlers like his son.

"When I was young in the business, they would say 'Hey, young boy, go get four waters,'" Henry said. "The tag team is coming out of the ring. As a matter of fact, get five and give one to the referee too.' And you would go get water and you would take it to the wrestlers, and then you would get a referee, and you would say 'Thank you for the house.' There will be a lineup, 20 guys, saying 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,' as the main event walked to the locker room. That's necessary, because you need to be humble. You need to respect the business. And if I was in talent relations, that would be the first thing that I would make a mandate."

