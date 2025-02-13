Report: Demolition Ink WWE Legends Deal, Potentially Opening Door To Hall Of Fame

They are one of the most historic tag teams in WWE history, and it looks as if fans will be seeing more of them in the near future as PWInsider have reported in their Elite section that Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow, better known as Demolition, have put pen to paper on a pair of WWE Legends deals.

Demolition were a staple of the WWE tag team division during the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship on three occasions. However, their most famous reign was their first, which kicked off at WrestleMania IV in 1988 and lasted 478 days, a number that stood for more than 25 years as the longest single reign in the title's history. Ax and Smash would hold this record until 2016, when The New Day ended their longest title reign at 483 days, narrowly breaking the record.

The signing is surprising as a result of the legal battles Demolition have had with WWE in recent years, as Eadie was in a long-standing conflict with the company before also being involved in a CTE lawsuit with Darsow that was eventually dismissed. The years of bad blood have long been considered the reason Demotion haven't previously been featured as company legends — neither have appeared on WWE programming since the early 1990s. Demolition will now be able to feature in WWE video games, be made into official action figures, and most importantly for many fans, potentially enter the WWE Hall of Fame. The Class of 2025 has not yet been confirmed, with Triple H being the sole inductee at the time of writing, but fans have long called for Demolition to be inducted, and the timing of the signing could suggest they will enter as soon as this year.