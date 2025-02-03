Triple H Discusses His Reaction To Upcoming WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

This year's WrestleMania weekend will once again see the WWE Hall of Fame take place, which will be headlined by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. At the Royal Rumble Post-Show press conference, Triple H commented on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

"Nick [Khan] and I talked about the Hall of Fame many times, and he would always bring up the fact that, 'When are we are gonna put you in?' And I would say, 'Not now because no matter how I do it, it looks like I'm putting myself in the Hall of Fame,'" Triple H remarked. "He would say, 'Well, we have to do it eventually,' and I would say, 'Okay, well if we have to do it eventually, let's wait 3, 4, 5 years and then we'll talk about it.'"

At the company's town hall meeting last week, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker made surprise appearances to give Triple H his Hall of Fame news. When Triple H noticed Khan walk aside, he got the impression that something involving him was happening. Soon to be a two-time Hall of Famer, Triple H's first induction came in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

"We did it with DX, it was a lot of fun. It's different when it's you, and while I've been a part of all of these and I've seen some talent see it as the biggest honor, I've seen other talent be like, 'Eh, whatever,'" Triple H continued. "Because of our passion for what we do, it hit me way harder than I thought it would. It's one of the most meaningful things in my career, and to have it come from Shawn and have it come from 'Taker ... [Khan] doing that for me was incredibly meaningful."

