Triple H Responds To 'Immense Honor' Of Upcoming WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will be headlined by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was informed about the decision during a WWE town hall meeting by fellow Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. "The Game" was seemingly surprised and lost for words after learning about the news. The WWE Chief Content Officer has now shared his first reaction to the honor, thanking "The Deadman" and "The Heartbreak Kid," as well as his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and the fans for their well wishes.

"Been trying to come up with a way to say "Thank You" for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments... meeting life-long friends (which I'm rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon. ...and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes," said "The Game."

During the town hall meeting, The Undertaker and Michaels revealed that they had made an "executive decision," due to them being the longest-serving WWE stars, to induct Levesque into the Hall of Fame.

Levesque was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Chyna, and Billy Gunn. Triple H will become only the eighth star in history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame both as an individual and as part of a group, joining the likes of Michaels, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Booker T.

The 2025 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame will be held on April 18, 2025, a day before WrestleMania 41.