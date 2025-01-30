Shawn Michaels Posts Video Of Triple H Being Informed Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday, it was announced that Triple H will headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025. "The Game" was already inducted in 2019 when he was recognized for his contributions to D-Generation X, but will now be acknowledged for his 20-plus-year overall career. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Triple H with the news yesterday during a WWE Town Hall at the company's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Michaels and 'Taker can be seen walking out to make the announcement, followed by Stephanie McMahon making an appearance to congratulate her husband.

Michaels has since posted a video of the moment the news was broken to the "King of Kings." Michaels wrote: "@undertaker & I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @tripleh."

Triple H was reported to be "genuinely shocked" by his Hall of Fame induction, and did not have any idea about the surprise beforehand. The 14-time World Champion now joins an elite list of wrestlers who have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two occasions, joining legends such as Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and Michaels. It has yet to be revealed who else will be included in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, but more names will be announced as WrestleMania approaches.