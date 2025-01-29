Report: Paul Levesque To Headline WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

The Road to WrestleMania kicks off Saturday with the Royal Rumble, which means it's time for wild speculation on what WrestleMania will look like, who will be part of the show's marquee matches, and who will be left out in the cold. Oh, and it's time to figure out who's going into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony has become a trademark of WrestleMania weekend, and while there's usually been a wait to find out who will be going in, this year, the class' headliner has leaked early, and has been revealed to be the guy deciding who else will join him in the Hall.

PWInsider reports that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, will headline the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class. Despite his position of being in charge of the promotion, Levesque was said to be caught off guard by the decision, which was revealed to him today in a meeting by his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and fellow Hall of Famers Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Levesque has largely sat atop the WWE pyramid since the initial retirement of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in 2022, and has been credited for revitalizing WWE under his direction. However, his Hall of Fame induction has less to do with his executive career and more with his in-ring accolades.

Levesque first gained notoriety in WCW from 1993 to 1994, before joining WWE and assuming his Triple H moniker. When he ended his in-ring career in 2022, he had wracked up 14 World Title reigns, as well as runs with the WWE Intercontinental, European, and Tag Team Championships. He also won the 1997 King of the Ring, the 2002 and 2016 Royal Rumbles, and along with Michaels was a founding member of the popular stable, D-Generation X.