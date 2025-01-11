Veteran WWE Commentator Says Triple H Being In Charge Is The Most Fun He's Ever Had

The differences between the Paul "Triple H" Levesque "era" of WWE and that of Vince McMahon are noticeable to fans of the product, but it's also being felt backstage.

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed the changes on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" on Monday. Cole said he believes everyone, from the talent in the ring to the production crew, is reinvigorated by the lightened schedule with fewer live events, as well as the new regime. He said Levesque takes a step back himself, and lets the talent across the board do what they do best.

"I think that freedom has really allowed the superstars, and I know for me and I know for Pat as well, has allowed us to be more entertaining, to be more relaxed, to be able to sit back and enjoy this product as a fan," he said. "Also, who knows characters better than the character? Seth Rollins knows his character better than anyone on the planet, so why not allow him to be able to bring that character forward."

Cole said that Levesque understands he has an "all-star team" in the company, from the talent to the announcers to camera and audio people, and those who handle props. He agreed with McAfee that Levesque has "empowered" everyone behind the scenes as they put all their energy into WWE's television products.

"I've seen everything in this business for nearly 30 years," Cole said. "I have never had as much fun as I've had the last couple of years. Not only working with you, but working with Paul [Levesque]."

