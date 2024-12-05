Triple H Dubs Current WWE Era The Netflix Era, Says It's Bigger Than Attitude Era

WWE has been enjoying a new wave of popularity. The sports-entertainment juggernaut could gain more fans when the company makes the move to Netflix in 2025. "WWE Raw" will debut on the service on January 6, with the live crowd in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California also getting the chance to see recording artist Travis Scott appear live. During a recent press event to promote the company's move to Netflix, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H believes that this new era the company is entering will surpass the popularity of the famed Attitude Era.

"I think the moment that we're going through right now, I was in the Attitude Era at the peak of it as you were. We didn't realize what it was in the moment. Having seen that, I see this, and I see it way bigger bigger. I see this as this different moment of time in the business, and it being something different." Triple H then turned to Michael Cole, who had mentioned that WWE was currently in 'The Triple H Era,' but The Game respectfully disagreed. "You mentioned it being the Triple H Era. I don't think it's that. I think at the end of it, it's going to be called the Netflix Era because that's where the big change is."

It isn't just Triple H who can feel it, as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest mentioned after the conclusion of WrestleMania 40 that everyone in WWE can sense that a new era is on the horizon, and its one where they can do things that the stars of the Attitude Era could only dream of.