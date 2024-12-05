Triple H Dubs Current WWE Era The Netflix Era, Says It's Bigger Than Attitude Era
WWE has been enjoying a new wave of popularity. The sports-entertainment juggernaut could gain more fans when the company makes the move to Netflix in 2025. "WWE Raw" will debut on the service on January 6, with the live crowd in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California also getting the chance to see recording artist Travis Scott appear live. During a recent press event to promote the company's move to Netflix, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H believes that this new era the company is entering will surpass the popularity of the famed Attitude Era.
"I think the moment that we're going through right now, I was in the Attitude Era at the peak of it as you were. We didn't realize what it was in the moment. Having seen that, I see this, and I see it way bigger bigger. I see this as this different moment of time in the business, and it being something different." Triple H then turned to Michael Cole, who had mentioned that WWE was currently in 'The Triple H Era,' but The Game respectfully disagreed. "You mentioned it being the Triple H Era. I don't think it's that. I think at the end of it, it's going to be called the Netflix Era because that's where the big change is."
It isn't just Triple H who can feel it, as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest mentioned after the conclusion of WrestleMania 40 that everyone in WWE can sense that a new era is on the horizon, and its one where they can do things that the stars of the Attitude Era could only dream of.
The Importance of the Deal Has Sunk In for Triple H
Whatever the name of the new era, it has not been lost on Triple H, how important this move is to the company, and the wrestling business as a whole.
"It's mind-boggling to me, the moment of us hitting Netflix," Triple H said. "I don't think people truly understand what that means outside of the US when you have that moment where as a WWE fan, and everything has always been either you have to go find it or where is this programming, when is that programming? Where is the PLE going to be? Now it's this one-stop shop, where I think people are talking about it like 'wow, it's going to be great when Netflix gets [WWE].' I don't think they fully get that like the rest of the world 'we're getting everything,' on that date, all at once. Like I can watch anything at any given time. It's a game-changer."
The United States won't be getting every piece of WWE content right away due to contracts with other networks, meaning that in 2025, "Raw" will be the only show to broadcast live on Netflix. A number of other countries, including Canada and all of the United Kingdom, will get every WWE weekly show live on their service, as well as the monthly Premium Live Events and a select number of past events that have historical significance.
