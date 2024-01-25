Report Details Future Of WWE Network Internationally, In Wake Of Netflix Deal

Even after WWE and Netflix reached a landmark 10-year, $5 billion deal this past Tuesday to air "WWE Raw" exclusively on the streaming service starting in 2025, as well as granting Netflix the international rights to "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and WWE PLEs, plenty of questions still remain. In particular, is the future of the WWE Network, which has continued to operate internationally ever since WWE sold its content library to Peacock in the US in 2021.

Alas, those days appear to be over. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that the WWE Network will be folding internationally at the end of 2024 and that Netflix will pick up the content, in essence making Netflix the home of the WWE's content library outside of the United States. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will make WWE's whole library available, or if they will pick and choose which archives to pick up. Either way, the deal effectively marks the end of the WWE Network in any form.

While Netflix is now effectively the home for all WWE content in international markets, it remains one of many partners the WWE has in the US, with the promotion still having TV deals with USA Network, The CW Network, and the aforementioned Peacock deal for "SmackDown," "NXT," and the WWE archive/PLEs respectively. It remains unclear whether Netflix will attempt to pursue the US rights for WWE's archive and the PLEs in 2026 when WWE's deal with Peacock is set to expire.